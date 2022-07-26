Today at the newsstands Tuesday July 26, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Mid-year budget review: Govt vows quicker turnaround
• Completed Accra-Tema motorway, extensions to be tolled
• Macroeconomic targets revised downwards
* Budget review not inspiring – Minority
B & FT
* Attempted banking fraud hits GH₵1.85bn in 5 yrs – e-Crime Bureau
* Ofori-Atta backs off on supplementary budget
• Growth trimmed to 3. 7%
The Chronicle
* We will turn around economy in 2 yrs -Ofori-Atta tells Parliament
*Court orders ACP Agordzo to explain meaning of Arab Spring
Ghanaian Times
* Free SHS, TVET programmes not under review – Ken Ofori-Atta
* Budget review will not offer respite for economic hardships – Minority insists
