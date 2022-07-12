Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 07 12Article 1580084

The Chronicle

* NPP going to polls with flawed register?

* Student Loan Trust releases GH12m to 10k tertiary students

Ghanaian Times

* Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day Celebration: Safeguard public funds…GII to govt

* Gym instructor before court for alleged human trafficking

Daily Graphic

* Budget Review tomorrow: Direct IMF inflows into agric

• Sector players urge government

* North East region welcomes infrastructural projects

B & FT

* COCOBOD chides multinationals for deliberate price slumps

* Local products without certification to lose out on AfCTA – GSA

