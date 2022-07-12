Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines of frontpages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* NPP going to polls with flawed register?
* Student Loan Trust releases GH12m to 10k tertiary students
Ghanaian Times
* Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day Celebration: Safeguard public funds…GII to govt
* Gym instructor before court for alleged human trafficking
Daily Graphic
* Budget Review tomorrow: Direct IMF inflows into agric
• Sector players urge government
* North East region welcomes infrastructural projects
B & FT
* COCOBOD chides multinationals for deliberate price slumps
* Local products without certification to lose out on AfCTA – GSA
