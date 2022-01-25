You are here: HomeNews2022 01 25Article 1452949

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands: Tuesday January 25, 2022

Daily Guide

* Appiatse tragedy: I didn't cause explosion – Rider

* Policewoman, 3 others killed in Bawku clashes

* Fiscal deficit widening – Terkper

Daily Graphic

* Ghana Gas triples production

* Parliament resumes today - E-Levy top on agenda

* Appiatse tragedy: Company that hauled explosives closed down

Ghanaian Times

* 2 quack doctors busted - over fraud, illegal abortion

* Kusasis, Mamprusis conflict flares up

* PFAG pushes for implementation of benchmark discount policy reversal

The Daily Statesman

* Fiscal deficit will widen, without E-Levy - Seth Terkper

* We've addressed investors' concerns about 2022 budget says Charles Adu Boahen

* Gory accident kills 10, injures 23 near Savelugu

Daily Dispatch

* Allow us to implement E-Levy if it will make us unpopular - Nhyiaeso MP tells NDC

* Appiatse-How did the driver know of the explosion 30min ahead?

* Gov't decision to suspend 20% of budgeted expenditure apt – Economist

Economy Times

* E-Levy policy: Gov't hopeful of passage into law

* Govt cuts down on borrowing by US$500m

* COVID-19 vaccine cards for sale

