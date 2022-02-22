You are here: HomeNews2022 02 22Article 1474676

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 22, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (10)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Polling station nominations: Anxiety, tension in NPP - Party assures of calm, extends deadline

* UTAG 'fights' court order

* E-levy better alternative than IMF - Finance Minister

* Medikal stuns court, fined GHS3,600

Ghanaian Times

* Revenue mobilization for economic recovery: E-levy better option - Finance Minister

* Ghana Card registration commences at new points

* MDF supports Daboase SHS with GHS200,000 to improve infrastructure

The Chronicle

* Ofori-Atta's plea: Help gov't close revenue gap with e-levy

* Mampong NPP office vandalized

* Dampare strikes at the barracks - Arrests soldier for allegedly selling ammo to criminals at Fadama

B & FT

* Uncertainty discouraging investment into local rice industry

* E-levy will widen tax net for national development - Ofori-Atta

* Fidelity Bank, MTN Momo upgrade Y'ello Save Account with savings plan

ABC News

* Fertiliser scandal to rock MOFA - Aggrieved companies threaten to petition OSP

* NLA settles GHS2million outstanding wins

* NPP grassroot elections: Let there be transparency

* Help gov't fight illegal mining - Deputy Lands Minister appeals to Ghanaians

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment