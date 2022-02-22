Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 22, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Polling station nominations: Anxiety, tension in NPP - Party assures of calm, extends deadline



* UTAG 'fights' court order



* E-levy better alternative than IMF - Finance Minister



* Medikal stuns court, fined GHS3,600



Ghanaian Times



* Revenue mobilization for economic recovery: E-levy better option - Finance Minister



* Ghana Card registration commences at new points



* MDF supports Daboase SHS with GHS200,000 to improve infrastructure



The Chronicle



* Ofori-Atta's plea: Help gov't close revenue gap with e-levy



* Mampong NPP office vandalized



* Dampare strikes at the barracks - Arrests soldier for allegedly selling ammo to criminals at Fadama



B & FT



* Uncertainty discouraging investment into local rice industry



* E-levy will widen tax net for national development - Ofori-Atta



* Fidelity Bank, MTN Momo upgrade Y'ello Save Account with savings plan



ABC News



* Fertiliser scandal to rock MOFA - Aggrieved companies threaten to petition OSP



* NLA settles GHS2million outstanding wins



* NPP grassroot elections: Let there be transparency



* Help gov't fight illegal mining - Deputy Lands Minister appeals to Ghanaians