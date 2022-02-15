You are here: HomeNews2022 02 15Article 1469299

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Retooling TVET: 57 schools witness upgrading, obsolete equipment replaced

* Minerals Investment Fund to pump $500m into small-scale mining

* Barker-Vormawor remanded over treason felony

* Violence at Lamashegu: Police interdict 6 officers

Ghanaian Times

* Lamashegu shooting incident: 6 cops land in trouble

* We're ready to contribute to resolution of economic challenges – Ex Pres Mahama

* KKMA launches mass anti-rabies vaccinations

* COCOBOD put smiles on Nkawie, Darbaa c'nities with chocolate gift

The Chronicle

* Trial of #FixTheCountry leader and suspected coup monger: Ashaiman quakes in boots

* Ghanaian drug cartel busted and jailed in UK

* Adjiringanor et al grateful to IGP for fighting land guards

* PSG, Real Madrid lock horns in Champions League

B & FT

* Weak manufacturing sector will affect gains in AfCFTA - World Bank

* Data of 3 more state institutions to be linked with Ghana Card

* Elsie Addo Awadzi reappointed BoG second Deputy Governor

* Indian envoy leads investment drive to Nkoranza

