Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Retooling TVET: 57 schools witness upgrading, obsolete equipment replaced
* Minerals Investment Fund to pump $500m into small-scale mining
* Barker-Vormawor remanded over treason felony
* Violence at Lamashegu: Police interdict 6 officers
Ghanaian Times
* Lamashegu shooting incident: 6 cops land in trouble
* We're ready to contribute to resolution of economic challenges – Ex Pres Mahama
* KKMA launches mass anti-rabies vaccinations
* COCOBOD put smiles on Nkawie, Darbaa c'nities with chocolate gift
The Chronicle
* Trial of #FixTheCountry leader and suspected coup monger: Ashaiman quakes in boots
* Ghanaian drug cartel busted and jailed in UK
* Adjiringanor et al grateful to IGP for fighting land guards
* PSG, Real Madrid lock horns in Champions League
B & FT
* Weak manufacturing sector will affect gains in AfCFTA - World Bank
* Data of 3 more state institutions to be linked with Ghana Card
* Elsie Addo Awadzi reappointed BoG second Deputy Governor
* Indian envoy leads investment drive to Nkoranza