Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Retooling TVET: 57 schools witness upgrading, obsolete equipment replaced



* Minerals Investment Fund to pump $500m into small-scale mining



* Barker-Vormawor remanded over treason felony



* Violence at Lamashegu: Police interdict 6 officers



Ghanaian Times



* Lamashegu shooting incident: 6 cops land in trouble



* We're ready to contribute to resolution of economic challenges – Ex Pres Mahama



* KKMA launches mass anti-rabies vaccinations



* COCOBOD put smiles on Nkawie, Darbaa c'nities with chocolate gift



The Chronicle



* Trial of #FixTheCountry leader and suspected coup monger: Ashaiman quakes in boots



* Ghanaian drug cartel busted and jailed in UK



* Adjiringanor et al grateful to IGP for fighting land guards



* PSG, Real Madrid lock horns in Champions League



B & FT



* Weak manufacturing sector will affect gains in AfCFTA - World Bank



* Data of 3 more state institutions to be linked with Ghana Card



* Elsie Addo Awadzi reappointed BoG second Deputy Governor



* Indian envoy leads investment drive to Nkoranza