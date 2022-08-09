You are here: HomeNews2022 08 09Article 1599047

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Sustainable development agenda: Nation needs workable plan – Dr. Adjei – Bawuah

* No immediate reshuffle – President

Daily Guide

* Mahama Ayariga supports EC to use Ghana Card for voting

* Gov’t hit back at S & P

The Chronicle

* Guns boom on the mountains

* Massive rot at GSFP: Cover of former minister’s ‘boy’ blown…as Mrs. Quashigah promises full scale probe

B & FT

* Dumping of imported chicken heralds GITC crunch meeting

*Nuclear power plant to be operational in 2030

