Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Sustainable development agenda: Nation needs workable plan – Dr. Adjei – Bawuah
* No immediate reshuffle – President
Daily Guide
* Mahama Ayariga supports EC to use Ghana Card for voting
* Gov’t hit back at S & P
The Chronicle
* Guns boom on the mountains
* Massive rot at GSFP: Cover of former minister’s ‘boy’ blown…as Mrs. Quashigah promises full scale probe
B & FT
* Dumping of imported chicken heralds GITC crunch meeting
*Nuclear power plant to be operational in 2030
You can browse our gallery for more headlines