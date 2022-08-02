You are here: HomeNews2022 08 02Article 1594658

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Maintain commitment to expenditure and revenue measures – PwC to gov’t

* Ghana improves marginally on budget transparency – OBS Survey

Daily Graphic

* Reparations for Africa long overdue – President

* Non-traditional export earnings hit $3.3bn in 2021

Ghanaian Times

* Veep inaugurates 100km rehabilitated K’si roads

* Military officer dies of moneypox in Bolga

Daily Guide >
* NPP footsoldiers cry for reshuffle

* Coup ‘monger’ set for High Court trial

