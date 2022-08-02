Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 2, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* Maintain commitment to expenditure and revenue measures – PwC to gov’t
* Ghana improves marginally on budget transparency – OBS Survey
Daily Graphic
* Reparations for Africa long overdue – President
* Non-traditional export earnings hit $3.3bn in 2021
Ghanaian Times
* Veep inaugurates 100km rehabilitated K’si roads
* Military officer dies of moneypox in Bolga
Daily Guide >
* NPP footsoldiers cry for reshuffle
* Coup ‘monger’ set for High Court trial
