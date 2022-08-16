Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Aluminium hub close to reality
• Industry to shoot from 1m to 10m tonnes – GIADEC CEO
* Median signs clutter city of Accra
Daily Guide
* Report suspected corrupt offenses – Special Prosecutor
* ECG, Water tariffs go up
The Chronicle
* Agordzor dashes to Court of Appeal…after being ordered by trial court to open defense
* President equips police to fight crime
Ghanaian Times
* Mother solicits help for sodomized son
* Be abreast of PFM Act financial reporting…Minister to NTC management
