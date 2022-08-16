You are here: HomeNews2022 08 16Article 1603796

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Aluminium hub close to reality

• Industry to shoot from 1m to 10m tonnes – GIADEC CEO

* Median signs clutter city of Accra

Daily Guide

* Report suspected corrupt offenses – Special Prosecutor

* ECG, Water tariffs go up

The Chronicle

* Agordzor dashes to Court of Appeal…after being ordered by trial court to open defense

* President equips police to fight crime

Ghanaian Times

* Mother solicits help for sodomized son

* Be abreast of PFM Act financial reporting…Minister to NTC management

