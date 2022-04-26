Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Guide



* NPP to win 2024 with slim margin – Research



* Gov’t won’t compromise Atewa forest -Jinapor



B & FT



* EJF maintains 90% of industrial fishing vessels operating illegally



* Local pharma firms granted GH¢415m under 1D1F



The Chronicle



* Covid has shattered Africa’s economies – Mahama tells audience in US



* Opuni did not have a computer in his office – Witness



Daily Statesman



* Prepare for global food crisis – AfDB President warns Africa



* We won’t compromise on Atewa’s ecology – Lands Minister



