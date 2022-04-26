You are here: HomeNews2022 04 26Article 1523882

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Guide

* NPP to win 2024 with slim margin – Research

* Gov’t won’t compromise Atewa forest -Jinapor

B & FT

* EJF maintains 90% of industrial fishing vessels operating illegally

* Local pharma firms granted GH¢415m under 1D1F

The Chronicle

* Covid has shattered Africa’s economies – Mahama tells audience in US

* Opuni did not have a computer in his office – Witness

Daily Statesman

* Prepare for global food crisis – AfDB President warns Africa

* We won’t compromise on Atewa’s ecology – Lands Minister

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

