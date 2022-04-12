You are here: HomeNews2022 04 12Article 1513598

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Establishing culture of voluntarism: 100,000 youth targeted over 5 years

* Revamping GhanaPost: 23 vehicles, 50 motorbikes unveiled

Ghanaian Times

* Water for All Agenda: Govt invests over $740m in 8 water supply projects

* Temporary homes for Appiate explosion victims ready May 1

B & FT

* Exclusive BDCs FX auction will give cedi some stability – Analysts

* MoFA authorises US$13.7m soya export deal

The Chronicle

* No more room for water thieves - Minister orders audit of all metres

* 'My Lord, I don't remember Opuni's salary'

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

