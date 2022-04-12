Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Daily Graphic



* Establishing culture of voluntarism: 100,000 youth targeted over 5 years



* Revamping GhanaPost: 23 vehicles, 50 motorbikes unveiled



Ghanaian Times



* Water for All Agenda: Govt invests over $740m in 8 water supply projects



* Temporary homes for Appiate explosion victims ready May 1



B & FT



* Exclusive BDCs FX auction will give cedi some stability – Analysts



* MoFA authorises US$13.7m soya export deal



The Chronicle



* No more room for water thieves - Minister orders audit of all metres



* 'My Lord, I don't remember Opuni's salary'



