Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Establishing culture of voluntarism: 100,000 youth targeted over 5 years
* Revamping GhanaPost: 23 vehicles, 50 motorbikes unveiled
Ghanaian Times
* Water for All Agenda: Govt invests over $740m in 8 water supply projects
* Temporary homes for Appiate explosion victims ready May 1
B & FT
* Exclusive BDCs FX auction will give cedi some stability – Analysts
* MoFA authorises US$13.7m soya export deal
The Chronicle
* No more room for water thieves - Minister orders audit of all metres
* 'My Lord, I don't remember Opuni's salary'
