Today at the newsstands – Thursday, September 22, 2022

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Guide



* IMF bounces Mahama



* Galamsey Queen faces jail term if convicted



Daily Graphic



* Reform international financial structure



* Fight against galamsey: Halt culture of impunity - Jinapor rallies national support



Ghanaian Times



* 13 banks promise YouStart programme GH₵5bn



* BoG clamps down on illegal forex operators



B & FT



* Economy grows 4.8% in second quarter



* IEA, others expect no movement in policy rate



The Chronicle



* Why NDC failed in Ashanti - Regional Chair, Secretary indicted



* Body discovered in Wa after police deployment



You can browse our gallery for more headlines