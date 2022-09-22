You are here: HomeNews2022 09 22Article 1628072

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, September 22, 2022

Daily Guide

* IMF bounces Mahama

* Galamsey Queen faces jail term if convicted

Daily Graphic

* Reform international financial structure

* Fight against galamsey: Halt culture of impunity - Jinapor rallies national support

Ghanaian Times

* 13 banks promise YouStart programme GH₵5bn

* BoG clamps down on illegal forex operators

B & FT

* Economy grows 4.8% in second quarter

* IEA, others expect no movement in policy rate

The Chronicle

* Why NDC failed in Ashanti - Regional Chair, Secretary indicted

* Body discovered in Wa after police deployment

