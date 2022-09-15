You are here: HomeNews2022 09 15Article 1623662

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - Thursday, September 15, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* New housing programme begins

• 12,000 units for Greater Accra, Ashanti regions

* Aisha Huang denied bail

Daily Guide

* NPP exposes Mahama over salary claims

* Drama over Kan-Dapaah airport search

The Chronicle

* Aisha Huang can influence big wigs – Judge

* Annual inflation rate climbs to 33.9% in August

Ghanaian Times

* Neglect of state property: Black Star Square left to decay?...urgent steps needed to restore facility

* Sachet water goes up 50Gp, bottled water GHS3 from Sept. 19

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment