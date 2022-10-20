You are here: HomeNews2022 10 20Article 1646423

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 20, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* 4 petition CID over Akonta mine

* Walls go down at Ramsar site

Ghanaian Times

* Okyenhene laments domination of country’s business by foreigners

* GH¢350m boost for tourism sector – Dr. Awal

Daily Guide

* Accra shops shut down as Cedi hits GH¢13 to $1

* Ivorian witness bounces Jomoro MP

The Chronicle

* Forestry Commission raises alarm as Desiri forest decimated in the name of community mining

* Magistrate travels 144km to dispense justice

