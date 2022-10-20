Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 20, 2022

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* 4 petition CID over Akonta mine
* Walls go down at Ramsar site
Ghanaian Times
* Okyenhene laments domination of country’s business by foreigners
* GH¢350m boost for tourism sector – Dr. Awal
Daily Guide
* Accra shops shut down as Cedi hits GH¢13 to $1
* Ivorian witness bounces Jomoro MP
The Chronicle
* Forestry Commission raises alarm as Desiri forest decimated in the name of community mining
* Magistrate travels 144km to dispense justice
