Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 20, 2022

Daily Graphic



* 4 petition CID over Akonta mine



* Walls go down at Ramsar site



Ghanaian Times



* Okyenhene laments domination of country’s business by foreigners



* GH¢350m boost for tourism sector – Dr. Awal



Daily Guide



* Accra shops shut down as Cedi hits GH¢13 to $1



* Ivorian witness bounces Jomoro MP



The Chronicle



* Forestry Commission raises alarm as Desiri forest decimated in the name of community mining



* Magistrate travels 144km to dispense justice



