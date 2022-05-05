Today at the newsstands – Thursday, May 5, 2022

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* 5 labour unions call for political will



* Supreme Court throws out injunction on E-levy



The Chronicle



* Court of Appeal judge educates the public: Police Officer can be jailed for 25 years if he takes money before granting bail



* We will work to improve Ghana’s press Freedom Rankings – KON



Ghanaian Times



* At World Press Freedom Day celebrations: Anti-media factors caused Ghana’s drop – GJA President



* 600 entities to go on GHNEPS by 2023



Daily Guide



* SC boots NDC 7-0 over E-levy



* Churches in Accra excluded from ban on drumming and noise-making



You can browse our gallery for more headlines