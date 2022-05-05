Today at the newsstands – Thursday, May 5, 2022

You are here: HomeNews2022 05 05Article 1530512

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* 5 labour unions call for political will

* Supreme Court throws out injunction on E-levy

The Chronicle

* Court of Appeal judge educates the public: Police Officer can be jailed for 25 years if he takes money before granting bail

* We will work to improve Ghana’s press Freedom Rankings – KON

Ghanaian Times

* At World Press Freedom Day celebrations: Anti-media factors caused Ghana’s drop – GJA President

* 600 entities to go on GHNEPS by 2023

Daily Guide

* SC boots NDC 7-0 over E-levy

* Churches in Accra excluded from ban on drumming and noise-making

