General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday May 12, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Danger of smoke revealed

* Utility companies want increased tariffs

Ghanaian Times

* Let's raise funds internally for devt

* Schools in Bawku closed down

Daily Guide

* New charges for Collins Dauda, 4 others

* Lawyer ditches Kasoa teen ‘killer’

The Chronicle

* Three Ashaiman boys dragged to court

* I'll lead NPP to recapture lost seats - Nana B

