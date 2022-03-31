Today at the newsstands – Thursday, March 31, 2022

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Let’s push together against challenges
* President rallies citizenry
* Lauds NPP, NDC for 4th Republican journey
* Nation looks up to us – Bagbin tells Parliament
Ghanaian Times
* State of the Nation Address: Economic measures will address challenges - President
* SONA message not true reflection - Minority
Daily Guide
* E-levy takes off in May
* Covid-19 swallows GH₵17.7bn
The Chronicle
* NDC lacked numbers to torpedo E-levy…Boycott of proceedings was a camouflage
* Prez to GFA: Keep Stars’ technical team
