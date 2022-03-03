You are here: HomeNews2022 03 03Article 1482284

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, March 3, 2022

Daily Graphic

* YouStart kicks off April…pilots successful – Ofori-Atta

* Gender Ministry readies for International Women’s Day

Ghanaian Times

* President’s Independent Day Awards: 36 students decorated…for passing 2021 BECE with distinction

* Differ, but don’t undermine our democracy – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Daily Guide

* Supreme Court bounces ‘coup monger’

* Govt replies Atuguba on Coup Dreams

The Chronicle

* Soldiers deployed for land guard duties…by Chief Director of Defense Ministry

* National prosperity can’t be achieved overnight – Akufo-Addo

