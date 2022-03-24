Today at the newsstands – Thursday, March 24, 2022

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Measures to restore economy to pre-Covid era: Ofori-Atta unveils key policies today
* Missing children on the increase in Accra
Ghanaian Times
* Let’s establish investment fund for Free SHS – Dr. Manteaw suggests
* Government creates forex market for petroleum importers to contain fuel hikes
Daily Guide
* Ofori Atta speaks today
* ECOWAS Court fines Ghana
The Chronicle
* My gov’t is competent to handle economic crisis – Akufo-Addo
* Alleged illicit arms trader suffers stroke in custody
