General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, March 24, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Measures to restore economy to pre-Covid era: Ofori-Atta unveils key policies today

* Missing children on the increase in Accra

Ghanaian Times

* Let’s establish investment fund for Free SHS – Dr. Manteaw suggests

* Government creates forex market for petroleum importers to contain fuel hikes

Daily Guide

* Ofori Atta speaks today

* ECOWAS Court fines Ghana

The Chronicle

* My gov’t is competent to handle economic crisis – Akufo-Addo

* Alleged illicit arms trader suffers stroke in custody

