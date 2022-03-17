You are here: HomeNews2022 03 17Article 1492646

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, March 17, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Network upgrade in 53 towns: MiDA installs 360 transformers

* 3 killed, 3 soldiers wounded from Bawku gunshots

Ghanaian Times

* At Kofi Anan Road Safety Award: President decries road accidents…declares it as global pandemic

* GES, GNAT tango over payment of rent by teachers, staff

Daily Guide

* ‘Coup Monger’ granted GH₵2m bail

* ECG disconnect major institutions

The Chronicle

* Tsatsu fires Dotse J responds…Counsel for Assin North MP told nt to give a dog a bad name and hang it

* A Ghana Beyond Aid is not beyond us – Krapa

