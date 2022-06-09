Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 9, 2022

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Rains batter Accra roads
• Minister deploys mobile maintenance unit to fix problems
* GHS records 5 cases of monkeypox
• COVID-19, Influenza still lurking
B & FT
* Transport hikes push inflation to 27.6% in May
*AGI pushes for duty exemption on raw material imports
Daily Guide
* MPs in ‘dog fight’ over Gay Bill
* ‘Support gov’t to Green Ghana’ -Jinapor
The Chronicle
* Covid- 19 cases rising again – GHS
* Gov’t committed to adding value to raw materials - Prez
GRIDCo reconstructing old lines to stabiles power supply – CEO
