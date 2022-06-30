Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 30, 2022

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* Demo leaders escape tear gas
* Govt to cut sod for Apiate renovation
The Chronicle
* I’m a weapon carrier…. NDC’s Akamba brags after being caught with side arm during Arise Ghana demo
* COP allegedly swindles job seekers off GHc361k
Daily Graphic
* IMF: To go or not to go?
• Experts support move
• Private sector divided
* Fishers differ on closed season
Ghanaian Times
* Don’t go to IMF – TUC to gov’t
* GNAT reiterates demand for 20% COLA
