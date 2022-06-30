You are here: HomeNews2022 06 30Article 1572338

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 30, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* Demo leaders escape tear gas

* Govt to cut sod for Apiate renovation

The Chronicle

* I’m a weapon carrier…. NDC’s Akamba brags after being caught with side arm during Arise Ghana demo

* COP allegedly swindles job seekers off GHc361k

Daily Graphic

* IMF: To go or not to go?

• Experts support move

• Private sector divided

* Fishers differ on closed season

Ghanaian Times

* Don’t go to IMF – TUC to gov’t

* GNAT reiterates demand for 20% COLA

