Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 30, 2022

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers



Daily Guide



* Demo leaders escape tear gas



* Govt to cut sod for Apiate renovation



The Chronicle



* I’m a weapon carrier…. NDC’s Akamba brags after being caught with side arm during Arise Ghana demo



* COP allegedly swindles job seekers off GHc361k



Daily Graphic



* IMF: To go or not to go?



• Experts support move



• Private sector divided



* Fishers differ on closed season



Ghanaian Times



* Don’t go to IMF – TUC to gov’t



* GNAT reiterates demand for 20% COLA



