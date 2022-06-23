Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 23, 2022

General News of Thursday, 23 June 2022
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* Attorney-General chastises Ablakwa
* BOST settles debts
The Chronicle
* ‘Accra Commando’ strikes at Adentan…pulls down illegal structures on CSIR land
* Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on developing countries – Prez
Daily Graphic
* Government prudent in Covid-19 expenditure
• Finance Minister tells Parliament
* Attorney-General swears in new OSP Board
Ghanaian Times
* School children, vehicles trapped in heavy rains in Takoradi
* Speaker tasks joint c’ttee to investigate Covid-19 expenditure
