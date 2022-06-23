You are here: HomeNews2022 06 23Article 1567532

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 23, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* Attorney-General chastises Ablakwa

* BOST settles debts

The Chronicle

* ‘Accra Commando’ strikes at Adentan…pulls down illegal structures on CSIR land

* Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on developing countries – Prez

Daily Graphic

* Government prudent in Covid-19 expenditure

• Finance Minister tells Parliament

* Attorney-General swears in new OSP Board

Ghanaian Times

* School children, vehicles trapped in heavy rains in Takoradi

* Speaker tasks joint c’ttee to investigate Covid-19 expenditure

