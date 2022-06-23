Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 23, 2022

General News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers



Daily Guide



* Attorney-General chastises Ablakwa



* BOST settles debts



The Chronicle



* ‘Accra Commando’ strikes at Adentan…pulls down illegal structures on CSIR land



* Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on developing countries – Prez



Daily Graphic



* Government prudent in Covid-19 expenditure



• Finance Minister tells Parliament



* Attorney-General swears in new OSP Board



Ghanaian Times



* School children, vehicles trapped in heavy rains in Takoradi



* Speaker tasks joint c’ttee to investigate Covid-19 expenditure



