General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday July 7, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* World Bank defends Ghana…says global challenges cause of economic crisis

* 45 new buses for Metro Mass Transit

Ghanaian Times

* Pres launches $10m grant initiative…for SMEs in tourism, hospitality, creative arts industry

* SC affirms judgment in favour of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

Daily Graphic

* Ghana, IMF begin talks on Enhanced Domestic Programme

* A-G empowers RTI Commission to prosecute offenders

B & FT

* Gov’t commits to building self-reliant and sustaining economy

* Brace up for more fuel price shocks – Experts

