Today at the newsstands – Thursday July 7, 2022

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* World Bank defends Ghana…says global challenges cause of economic crisis
* 45 new buses for Metro Mass Transit
Ghanaian Times
* Pres launches $10m grant initiative…for SMEs in tourism, hospitality, creative arts industry
* SC affirms judgment in favour of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III
Daily Graphic
* Ghana, IMF begin talks on Enhanced Domestic Programme
* A-G empowers RTI Commission to prosecute offenders
B & FT
* Gov’t commits to building self-reliant and sustaining economy
* Brace up for more fuel price shocks – Experts
