Today at the newsstands – Thursday July 7, 2022

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



The Chronicle



* World Bank defends Ghana…says global challenges cause of economic crisis



* 45 new buses for Metro Mass Transit



Ghanaian Times



* Pres launches $10m grant initiative…for SMEs in tourism, hospitality, creative arts industry



* SC affirms judgment in favour of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III



Daily Graphic



* Ghana, IMF begin talks on Enhanced Domestic Programme



* A-G empowers RTI Commission to prosecute offenders



B & FT



* Gov’t commits to building self-reliant and sustaining economy



* Brace up for more fuel price shocks – Experts



You can browse our gallery for more headlines