Today at the newsstands – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Suame ‘coughs’ Kyei-Bonsu cringes…leads Parliament to approve €135m loan for the construction of interchange

* I’m ready to grant amnesty to deserving prisoners – Prez

Daily Graphic

* SSNIT removes 21,000 ‘ghost’ pensioners’

• Exercise saves nation GH₵312.27m

* Parliament to decide Adwoa Safo’s fate today

Ghanaian Times

* ECG gets tough with customers…to begin meter audit from Monday

* Avoid stigmatizing prisoners, ex-convicts – President Akufo-Addo

Daily Guide

* Gov’t pushes for US$1.3bn cocoa loan

* Kumasi Cop in sex scandal

