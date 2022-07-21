You are here: HomeNews2022 07 21Article 1587038

Today at the newsstands – Thursday July 21, 2022

Daily Guide

* Parliament approves US$750 for CAPEX

* Mills’ brother fights Anyidoho over grave

Daily Graphic

* Sustaining galamsey fight: Land Ministry to track excavators

* GH₵5 billion paid in bribes to public officials

Ghanaian Times

* Stopping mining on river bodies: Govt acquires 5 patrols boats…for use by security services to stem menace

* Major Mahama pointed gun at us – Accused

B & FT

* GNPC to go eco-friendly in exploiting resources

* Clock ticking on sustainability of the environment

