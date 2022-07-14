Today at the newsstands – Thursday, July 14, 2022

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Reduce ministers to 19
• Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu advocates
* IMF commits to Ghana after fact-finding mission
Ghanaian Times
*GH₵17.5m ‘Indian hemp’ nabbed in Ho…Joint-Security operation intercepts 17, 522 slabs of suspected substance
* Showdown on Saturday as NPP goes to the polls to elect national executives
The Chronicle
* Register your land legally to avoid future implications – Lands Minister
* Bombshell no more aid to partners…The Netherlands ambassador drops hint at workshop in Accra
B & FT
* Industry anxious of tarrif induced inflation….as PURC readies to announce new rates
* Fuel price hikes keep inflation high at 29.8% in June
