You are here: HomeNews2022 01 27Article 1454860

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday January 27, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (13)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages on newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Return to lecture theatres - Govt appeals to lecturers as negotiations continue

* Legal Aid to beef up staff

* Support e-levy for job creation - Finance Minister urges youth

* Coach Milo sacked – GFA to name new coach soon

Ghanaian Times

* AT the NIA Office: Mad rush for GhanaCard as SIM card re-registration deadline approaches

* EC boss, 2 deputies sue Attorney General, CJ, another

* AFCON quarter-final moved to different stadium after tragedy

The Chronicle

* Petition to remove EC boss: Jean Mensa sues CJ in own court, joins Attorney General

* Mahama threatens NDC MPs over e-levy

* You can't direct GFA to sack Milo - Haruna tells Sports Minister

B & FT

* Pay 30% oil revenue to court registrar - Judges orders ENI, Vitol

* Data Protection Commission to crack down on defaulting organisations

* GRA sets GHS80.3bn revenue target for 2022

* Fiaseman Rural Bank supports victims of Appiatse explosion

Daily Ghanaian Guide

* Non compliance of Covid-19 protocols: Alban Bagbin goes wild

* Kumasi market women promise to buy nomination form for Alan Kyerematen towards 2024 polls

* BioNTech to help establish vaccine production facility in Ghana – Akufo Addo

New Crusading Guide

* I haven't endorsed e-levy - Terkper reacts

* Gov't reviewing safety regulations for mining sector – Akufo Addo

* John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage to be launched

* Break rank, face retribution – Mahama whips NDC MPs against e-levy

The Anchor

* Leyland Paint busted over GHS206,000 stolen water

* Kojo Bonsu stirs fresh anger in NDC over Mahama

* COVID-19 sparks innovation in private sector - Jospong boss

* Mining firm BCM investigates senior officers over chop chop

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment