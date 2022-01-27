Today at the newsstands – Thursday January 27, 2022

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages on newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Return to lecture theatres - Govt appeals to lecturers as negotiations continue



* Legal Aid to beef up staff



* Support e-levy for job creation - Finance Minister urges youth



* Coach Milo sacked – GFA to name new coach soon



Ghanaian Times



* AT the NIA Office: Mad rush for GhanaCard as SIM card re-registration deadline approaches



* EC boss, 2 deputies sue Attorney General, CJ, another



* AFCON quarter-final moved to different stadium after tragedy



The Chronicle



* Petition to remove EC boss: Jean Mensa sues CJ in own court, joins Attorney General



* Mahama threatens NDC MPs over e-levy



* You can't direct GFA to sack Milo - Haruna tells Sports Minister



B & FT



* Pay 30% oil revenue to court registrar - Judges orders ENI, Vitol



* Data Protection Commission to crack down on defaulting organisations



* GRA sets GHS80.3bn revenue target for 2022



* Fiaseman Rural Bank supports victims of Appiatse explosion



Daily Ghanaian Guide



* Non compliance of Covid-19 protocols: Alban Bagbin goes wild



* Kumasi market women promise to buy nomination form for Alan Kyerematen towards 2024 polls



* BioNTech to help establish vaccine production facility in Ghana – Akufo Addo



New Crusading Guide



* I haven't endorsed e-levy - Terkper reacts



* Gov't reviewing safety regulations for mining sector – Akufo Addo



* John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage to be launched



* Break rank, face retribution – Mahama whips NDC MPs against e-levy



The Anchor



* Leyland Paint busted over GHS206,000 stolen water



* Kojo Bonsu stirs fresh anger in NDC over Mahama



* COVID-19 sparks innovation in private sector - Jospong boss



* Mining firm BCM investigates senior officers over chop chop