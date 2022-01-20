Today at the newsstands – Thursday January 20,2022

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers:



Daily Graphic



* Uneasy calm at Nima, Mamobi - 9 arrested, Chief Imam urges restraint



* No Ghana Card, no banking



* No change in 2022 academic calendar – GES



* Rajevac: I'll stay on as Black Stars coach



* Black Stars expected home today



Ghanaian Times



* Mayhem in Nima: 9 arrested after bloody clash over 'turf war' between 2 Nima, Mamobi youth gangs



* Trial of Owusu Bempah, 6 others adjourned to Feb 2



* Hearts crash Golden Kicks out of MTN FA Cup



* GLICO gives to AHF, Black Sticks



The Chronicle



* Fighting the Covid-19 pandemic: Booster shots for Ghanaians



* E-levy is important to our lives: Public sensitisation starts today - Ofori-Atta



* AFCON fiasco drives Ghanaians crackers



* Mali, Mauritania in West African derby battle



B & FT



* Gov't borrowing: Domestic market only has short-term capacity – Analysts



* No Ghana Card, no banking/financial services - BoG direct



Daily Ghanaian Guide



* NPP Presidential Race: Choose Alan Kyerematen to win 2024 election - NPP advised



* BoG gives greenlight for banks to accept Ghana Card as form of identification starting July 1



* Our serial callers deserve more support - NPP Western North Chair



Business Finder



* Govt cuts expenditure by 20% in first quarter, subject to revenue performance



* Ghana Card: Only valid ID



* Foreign minister meets Guterres: Joins first Security Council debate