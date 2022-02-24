You are here: HomeNews2022 02 24Article 1476509

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, February 24, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Plain – spoken engagement: Council of State meets minority….consensus – building high agenda

* Speaker expresses disapproval over deputy’s ruling

Ghanaian Times

* Komenda Sugar Factory takes off April – President

* Lands Minister fumes at $4m donation by Ghana Chamber of Mines

The Chronicle

* Oh How! Your $4m cash is peanut!...Samuel Jinapor bluntly tells Chamber of Mines

* How Agordzo alleged aided coup plot

Daily Guide

* Shut Up!...Angry Bagbin barks at MPs

* Prison Guard ‘fires’ gun in court

