Today at the newsstands – Thursday, February 24, 2022

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Plain – spoken engagement: Council of State meets minority….consensus – building high agenda



* Speaker expresses disapproval over deputy’s ruling



Ghanaian Times



* Komenda Sugar Factory takes off April – President



* Lands Minister fumes at $4m donation by Ghana Chamber of Mines



The Chronicle



* Oh How! Your $4m cash is peanut!...Samuel Jinapor bluntly tells Chamber of Mines



* How Agordzo alleged aided coup plot



Daily Guide



* Shut Up!...Angry Bagbin barks at MPs



* Prison Guard ‘fires’ gun in court