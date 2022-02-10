Today at the newsstands – Thursday February 10, 2022

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Ghana Card now e-passport; valid for 44,000 airports
* Korle Bu Eye Centre conducts 6 cornea transplants
* Lands Ministry to revamp VALCO
* Ban donkey hide trading - Animal welfare charity
Ghanaian Times
* Gov't committed to Agenda 111 - Health Minister
* UTAG 4-week old strike: Students begin to return home
* Ghana Airports Company MD relieved of post
* VALCO needs $700m investment to revamp
B & FT
* Otumfuo's achievement monumental – Bawumia
* Ghana Card is now e-passport - ICAO declares
* US$13.2bn saved in power purchase agreement renegotiations
* Rising cost of housing, power fuel hike inflation to 13.9%
Supreme Newspaper
* Private jet terminal project brouhaha: Select Committee satisfied as GACL MD sacked
* JB Danquah loved Ghana - Chairman Odeneho
* NPP engages citizens on benefits of E-levy
The Business Analyst
* Controversy over sacked MD of Ghana Airports, Yaw Kwakwa, says he was not informed of his dismissal
* Inflation hits 13.9%; rising prices of goods and services to increase cost of living
