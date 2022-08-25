Today at the newsstands – Thursday, August 25, 2022

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines frontpages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Decision on IMF can’t be blamed on govt – President Akufo-Addo



* Make prompt payment of royalties to mining communities – Chamber of Mines CEO



Ghanaian Times



* GRA tax clearance certificate goes electronic…effective October



* Heavy rains cut off communities in Wa West District



Daily Guide



* NDC stages political ‘coup’ in Ashanti



* Attempt to nail customs boss in tax evasion backfires



The Chronicle



* Akufo-Addo has not performed badly in A/R – Regional Minister



* EOCO boss never said state can’t find any law to prosecute NAM 1



You can browse our gallery for more headlines