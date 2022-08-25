You are here: HomeNews2022 08 25Article 1609784

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, August 25, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Decision on IMF can’t be blamed on govt – President Akufo-Addo

* Make prompt payment of royalties to mining communities – Chamber of Mines CEO

Ghanaian Times

* GRA tax clearance certificate goes electronic…effective October

* Heavy rains cut off communities in Wa West District

Daily Guide

* NDC stages political ‘coup’ in Ashanti

* Attempt to nail customs boss in tax evasion backfires

The Chronicle

* Akufo-Addo has not performed badly in A/R – Regional Minister

* EOCO boss never said state can’t find any law to prosecute NAM 1

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

