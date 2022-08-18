Today at the newsstands – Thursday, August 18, 2022

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* ECG facilities in Kroboland damaged
• Transformers, cables, poles tampered with
* US court overturns $165m judgment debt against University of Ghana
Ghanaian Times
* Big boost for iron ore exploration – 10 investors get nod to explore blocks in Oti Region
* Govt committed to raising funds to reconstruct Appiatse c’nity – Benito Owusu-Bio
The Chronicle
* Alan condemns Hopeson Adorye’s tribal bigotry
* Govt to introduce mobile app for tax payment
Daily Guide
* Minister hot over US$2.5m World Bank cash
* NPP summons presidential hopefuls
