General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, August 18, 2022

Daily Graphic

* ECG facilities in Kroboland damaged

• Transformers, cables, poles tampered with

* US court overturns $165m judgment debt against University of Ghana

Ghanaian Times

* Big boost for iron ore exploration – 10 investors get nod to explore blocks in Oti Region

* Govt committed to raising funds to reconstruct Appiatse c’nity – Benito Owusu-Bio

The Chronicle

* Alan condemns Hopeson Adorye’s tribal bigotry

* Govt to introduce mobile app for tax payment

Daily Guide

* Minister hot over US$2.5m World Bank cash

* NPP summons presidential hopefuls

