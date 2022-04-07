Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 7, 2022

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Cement turf war - Regulators distance themselves from Empire Cement, firm says it's cooperating for permit
*Kumasi Int. Airport ready in August
Ghanaian Times
* Let loss-making entities go! - Kwame Pianim
* Attorney-General adjudged best Minister for 2021
B & FT
* Adopt crypto but leverage innovative regulation - Prof Quaynor
* Hotel rates likely to go up - GHA President hints
The Chronicle
* I'm not a lawless Minister - Abena Asare
* Interpretation of Articles 102 and 104: Supreme Court got it wrong, says Togbega
