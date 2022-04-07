You are here: HomeNews2022 04 07Article 1509812

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 7, 2022

Daily Graphic

* Cement turf war - Regulators distance themselves from Empire Cement, firm says it's cooperating for permit

*Kumasi Int. Airport ready in August

Ghanaian Times

* Let loss-making entities go! - Kwame Pianim

* Attorney-General adjudged best Minister for 2021

B & FT

* Adopt crypto but leverage innovative regulation - Prof Quaynor

* Hotel rates likely to go up - GHA President hints

The Chronicle

* I'm not a lawless Minister - Abena Asare

* Interpretation of Articles 102 and 104: Supreme Court got it wrong, says Togbega

