Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 21, 2022

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers



Daily Graphic



* Connivance in printing textbooks offshore: Education Ministry warns of sanctions



* Failure to settle fees: KNUST defers 6,000 students



Daily Guide



* ‘Mahama exit best for NDC’



* Five grabbed over mob justice



The Chronicle



* Sissala West NPP executives say Upper West Minister is abusing his powers, blame him for cutlass attack on NASARA Coordinator



* 5,650 persons ‘slaughtered’ in Ashanti Region



Daily Statesman



* Debt sustainability stabilises; Ghana records 2021 GDP growth of 5.4% to beat forecasts



* Economy, jobs, education topmost priorities of Ghanaians