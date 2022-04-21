You are here: HomeNews2022 04 21Article 1520294

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 21, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (9)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Connivance in printing textbooks offshore: Education Ministry warns of sanctions

* Failure to settle fees: KNUST defers 6,000 students

Daily Guide

* ‘Mahama exit best for NDC’

* Five grabbed over mob justice

The Chronicle

* Sissala West NPP executives say Upper West Minister is abusing his powers, blame him for cutlass attack on NASARA Coordinator

* 5,650 persons ‘slaughtered’ in Ashanti Region

Daily Statesman

* Debt sustainability stabilises; Ghana records 2021 GDP growth of 5.4% to beat forecasts

* Economy, jobs, education topmost priorities of Ghanaians

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment