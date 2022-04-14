You are here: HomeNews2022 04 14Article 1515482

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 14, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Deepen peace in country – Clergymen rally citizenry at Easter

* Supreme Court bars Quayson from Parliament

Ghanaian Times

* Deputy Lands Minister inspects temporary accommodation for Appiatse

* Energy Minister greeted with ‘dumsor’ at meet-the-press

Daily Guide

* It’s over – ‘Burger’ MP stripped

* I’ll hand over to NPP President – Akufo-Addo

The Chronicle

* Consumers steal GH¢3.2bn from ECG

* Animal Research Institute land under siege

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment