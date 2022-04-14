Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 14, 2022

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Deepen peace in country – Clergymen rally citizenry at Easter
* Supreme Court bars Quayson from Parliament
Ghanaian Times
* Deputy Lands Minister inspects temporary accommodation for Appiatse
* Energy Minister greeted with ‘dumsor’ at meet-the-press
Daily Guide
* It’s over – ‘Burger’ MP stripped
* I’ll hand over to NPP President – Akufo-Addo
The Chronicle
* Consumers steal GH¢3.2bn from ECG
* Animal Research Institute land under siege
