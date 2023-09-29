You are here: HomeNews2023 09 29Article 1853141

Today at the newsstands – September 29, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Appointment of special assistants: Reduce president's powers - Justice Dotse

Guarantor system has outlived usefulness -EC

UN supports CHRAJ to evaluate anti-corruption plan

THE CHROCNICLE

Burkina arrests allged terrorists lured from Ghana

Stop tagging Dampare as NDC -E/R NPP chair

DAILY GUIDE

Minors, Foreigners abuse guarantor system -EC

Over 650,000 get new voter ID card

South Africa puts Ghana on E-Visa

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Unsung hero Addai-Nimoh draws support from Kufour loyalists

Revealed...'Terrorists' sneak into Sissala West District

Eastern NPP chairman defends IGP