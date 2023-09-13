You are here: HomeNews2023 09 13Article 1843232

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – September 13, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Leaked tape saga: I'm innocent of allegations ...IGP tells committee

Voter registration records slow start

NHIS covers bills of children with cancer

GAHAIAN TIMES

Investigations into plot to remove IGP: Allegations cooked , wild , unfounded ...says IGP

Eligible voters patronize nationwide limited voter registration

KOICA grants govt $2.2m to strengthen tax policy

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia turns preacher

NDC bares at EC

I won't step down -Kennedy Agyapong

THE CHRONICLE

Dampare: I have not been favoured! ...I went through the ranks to become IGP

'Ghana police service saga: Why I support Dampare'

Jinapor assures legal mining coys of adequate protection

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment