General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – October 4 , 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Okyenhene rallies youth against climate injustice

Hundreds protest against BoG, hardship

Licensing private schools: NaSIA to enforce compliance from Jan.

DAILY GUIDE

Kayayei 'bribed' to join NDC demo

Cecilia Dapaah's Ex-maid denied bail

Thief lynched over stolen fowl

THE CHRONICLE

Alan Cash for A president based on vision & integrity

BoG sent 'Watchman to receive our petition - Sam Geroge

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month

#OccupyBoG protest ...Minority refuses to hand over petition to security

2024 election - Choose visionary, not party president - Alan implores