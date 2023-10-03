Today at the newsstands – October 3 , 2023

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DAILY GRAPHIC
Galamsey fight: 21 jailed 340 years
Basic schools reopen ...as old academic calendar returns
Manle Dada African Unity school renovation begins today
GHANAIAN TIMES
At World Mental Health Day: MHA to rid streets of mental patients ...to restore dignity
Theresa Kufour , E.T Mensah pass on
Abide by security arrangement ...police urge minority OccupyBOG protesters
THE CHRONICLE
K'si traders warn: Stop the tribal politics against Bawumia!
Akoto bemoans neglect of grassroots by party & gov't
12 SHSs to study aviation & aerospace engineering
DAILY GUIDE
'Killer' Houseboy pleads guilty
Nana, NPP mourn late Theresa Kufour
Voter registration ends