Today at the newsstands – October 3 , 2023

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Galamsey fight: 21 jailed 340 years



Basic schools reopen ...as old academic calendar returns



Manle Dada African Unity school renovation begins today



GHANAIAN TIMES



At World Mental Health Day: MHA to rid streets of mental patients ...to restore dignity



Theresa Kufour , E.T Mensah pass on



Abide by security arrangement ...police urge minority OccupyBOG protesters



THE CHRONICLE



K'si traders warn: Stop the tribal politics against Bawumia!



Akoto bemoans neglect of grassroots by party & gov't



12 SHSs to study aviation & aerospace engineering



DAILY GUIDE



'Killer' Houseboy pleads guilty



Nana, NPP mourn late Theresa Kufour



Voter registration ends