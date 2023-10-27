You are here: HomeNews2023 10 27Article 1870007

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – October 27, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Align agric support with govt priorities...Akufo-Addo tells foreign governments, agencies

Effutu makes strides in projects

Vigil service for Ga Manye today

DAILY GUIDE

Ato Forson drops 3 witnesses

Court sets aside injunction against Ga Manye funeral

NPP chairmen deny cash cars bribe

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

He is smart and honest ...Akufo-Addo divulges why he chose Dr. Bawumia as running mate

Africa can address persistent energy poverty - Dr Ben Asante

I'll economically empower women - Afriyie Akoto

THE CHRONICLE

Armed robbers strike @ Somanya...3 persons shot

NPP women will lead my commercial empire -Akoto

Duker charges mining coys to engage best technical heads