Today at the newsstands – October 27, 2023

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Align agric support with govt priorities...Akufo-Addo tells foreign governments, agencies



Effutu makes strides in projects



Vigil service for Ga Manye today



DAILY GUIDE



Ato Forson drops 3 witnesses



Court sets aside injunction against Ga Manye funeral



NPP chairmen deny cash cars bribe



NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



He is smart and honest ...Akufo-Addo divulges why he chose Dr. Bawumia as running mate



Africa can address persistent energy poverty - Dr Ben Asante



I'll economically empower women - Afriyie Akoto



THE CHRONICLE



Armed robbers strike @ Somanya...3 persons shot



NPP women will lead my commercial empire -Akoto



Duker charges mining coys to engage best technical heads