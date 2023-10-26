Today at the newsstands – October 26, 2023

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC



Develop mining areas deliberately ...scrap levies on exploration chamber of mines to govt



Bawumia cuts sod for 582 projects ...$150m investment across 48 districts, 6 regions



Road Contractors Refute Bribery Allegations



GHANAIAN TIMES



Veep cuts sod for 586 projects for 48 districts



Embrace digital tools to deal with emerging cybercrime cases



6 secessionists convicted 4 others discharged



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



CJ rejects OSP's request ...for recusal of justice Edward Twum



Dormaa East MP lauds Energy minister



Rising water levies threatening hydroelectric dams -Security consultant



THE CHRONICLE



Infrastructure transformation of Northern regions begin



NHIS begins celebration of 20 years of existence



South Africa to partner Ghana address housing challenges