Today at the newsstands – October 25, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Ga Manye funeral rites begin



Akosombo Dam spillage: Govt'll restore livelihoods - Deputy Minister assures victims



Records of 14.2 million patients digitized



THE CHRONICLE



Justice Atubuga drops a bombshell: Law Lords' Ruling on Gyakye Quayson Scandalous



VRA promises not to abandon flood victims



Kumasi now a big village - Catholic priest



THE CUSTODIAN



Defunct Beige- Bank CEO faces 'Judgement Day'



We'll restore your livelihoods ...Govt, VRA assure Dam spillage victims



DAILY GUIDE



NPP slams Mahama for politicising Volta floods



Court directs OSP to respond to Bissue's objection



I'm most experienced - Bawumia to delegates