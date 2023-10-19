Today at the newsstands – October 19, 2023

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Dam spillage: World Bank votes $40m for farmers
Apathy towards officials' corruption worrying - GBA
Extreme poverty increases - World Bank
THE CHRONICLE
'Small boy' Agyebeng insists judge must go!
Veep consoles flood victims
Stop defending suspected corrupt officials -GBA
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
AG 'Schools' NDC...as he shreds party's position on 'galammsey fight'!
YEA CEO encourages Youth to venture into Agriculture
Establish realistic framework for Banks
THE ANCHOR
Goldfields dabbling in dirty politics
Pressure mounts for state of emergency
$40mm World Bank cash for farmers affected by damm spillage