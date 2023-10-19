You are here: HomeNews2023 10 19Article 1864715

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Today at the newsstands – October 19, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Dam spillage: World Bank votes $40m for farmers

Apathy towards officials' corruption worrying - GBA

Extreme poverty increases - World Bank

THE CHRONICLE

'Small boy' Agyebeng insists judge must go!

Veep consoles flood victims

Stop defending suspected corrupt officials -GBA

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

AG 'Schools' NDC...as he shreds party's position on 'galammsey fight'!

YEA CEO encourages Youth to venture into Agriculture

Establish realistic framework for Banks

THE ANCHOR

Goldfields dabbling in dirty politics

Pressure mounts for state of emergency

$40mm World Bank cash for farmers affected by damm spillage