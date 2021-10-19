Today at the newsstands - October 19, 2021

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Here are today's major newspaper headlines



Crusading Guide:



Akufo-Addo cracks Mahama for constructing roof before building the foundation of Komenda Sugar Factory

Police storm Fiankonya, grab family lands, leave owners in despair

Effutu honours first deputy speaker



Economy Times:



Govt borrows GHS21b from money market

Govt overspending cause of high interest rates - BoG

US$840m cocoa loan hits BoG's account



Ghanaian Times:



Komenda Sugar Factory work starts next year - President

15 Qnet officials remanded in police custody in Koforidua

GHS alarmed at increase in hypertension, diabetes diseases in G/A



