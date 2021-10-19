Today at the newsstands - October 19, 2021

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are today's major newspaper headlines
Crusading Guide:
Akufo-Addo cracks Mahama for constructing roof before building the foundation of Komenda Sugar Factory
Police storm Fiankonya, grab family lands, leave owners in despair
Effutu honours first deputy speaker
Economy Times:
Govt borrows GHS21b from money market
Govt overspending cause of high interest rates - BoG
US$840m cocoa loan hits BoG's account
Ghanaian Times:
Komenda Sugar Factory work starts next year - President
15 Qnet officials remanded in police custody in Koforidua
GHS alarmed at increase in hypertension, diabetes diseases in G/A
