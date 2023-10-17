Today at the newsstands – October 17, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Dams spillage: 26,000 displaced ...President pledges relief support
Payroll monitoring saves nation over GHC 190m
Budget won't increase public spending - Ofori-Atta
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NPP thugs convicted...Fined for invasion of UTV premises
We won't leave anyone
Dr Ben Asante speaks at 14th session of UNCTAD's expert meeting
THE ANCHOR
Fixing of Koridua roads progressing Day & Night
Chief of Staff, others targeted...for mudslinging, As NPP flagbearer race draws closer
Legon student mysteriously dies
DAY BREAK
Human rights abuse under Dampare's nose
Akufo-Addo sympathizes with flood victimms in Mepe