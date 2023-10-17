Today at the newsstands – October 17, 2023

You are here: HomeNews2023 10 17Article 1863401

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Dams spillage: 26,000 displaced ...President pledges relief support

Payroll monitoring saves nation over GHC 190m

Budget won't increase public spending - Ofori-Atta

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

NPP thugs convicted...Fined for invasion of UTV premises

We won't leave anyone

Dr Ben Asante speaks at 14th session of UNCTAD's expert meeting

THE ANCHOR

Fixing of Koridua roads progressing Day & Night

Chief of Staff, others targeted...for mudslinging, As NPP flagbearer race draws closer

Legon student mysteriously dies

DAY BREAK

Human rights abuse under Dampare's nose

Akufo-Addo sympathizes with flood victimms in Mepe