Today at the newsstands – October 17, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Dams spillage: 26,000 displaced ...President pledges relief support



Payroll monitoring saves nation over GHC 190m



Budget won't increase public spending - Ofori-Atta



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



NPP thugs convicted...Fined for invasion of UTV premises



We won't leave anyone



Dr Ben Asante speaks at 14th session of UNCTAD's expert meeting



THE ANCHOR



Fixing of Koridua roads progressing Day & Night



Chief of Staff, others targeted...for mudslinging, As NPP flagbearer race draws closer



Legon student mysteriously dies



DAY BREAK



Human rights abuse under Dampare's nose



Akufo-Addo sympathizes with flood victimms in Mepe