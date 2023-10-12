Today at the newsstands – October 12, 2023

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DAILY GRAPHIC
GH¢115bn goes into education since 2017...SHS takes GH¢12.96bn
National Service Scheme ready for autonomy
OSP, FBI investigate Cecilia Dapaah
DAILY GUIDE
13 hospitalized over food poison
FBI probes Cecilia Dapaah
Nana, NPP bigwigs storm Theresa's one week
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo touts feats in education sector
Senior Police Officers admit voices on tape ...Bugri Naabu tells media after in-camera hearing
THE ANCHOR
Korle-Bu hospital wobbles in mismanagement
Educationist rejects Adutwum ...as one of best performing ministers
More communities submerged in Volta