Today at the newsstands – October 12, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC

GH¢115bn goes into education since 2017...SHS takes GH¢12.96bn

National Service Scheme ready for autonomy

OSP, FBI investigate Cecilia Dapaah

DAILY GUIDE

13 hospitalized over food poison

FBI probes Cecilia Dapaah

Nana, NPP bigwigs storm Theresa's one week

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo touts feats in education sector

Senior Police Officers admit voices on tape ...Bugri Naabu tells media after in-camera hearing

THE ANCHOR

Korle-Bu hospital wobbles in mismanagement

Educationist rejects Adutwum ...as one of best performing ministers

More communities submerged in Volta