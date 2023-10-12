Today at the newsstands – October 12, 2023

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



GH¢115bn goes into education since 2017...SHS takes GH¢12.96bn



National Service Scheme ready for autonomy



OSP, FBI investigate Cecilia Dapaah



DAILY GUIDE



13 hospitalized over food poison



FBI probes Cecilia Dapaah



Nana, NPP bigwigs storm Theresa's one week



THE CHRONICLE



Akufo-Addo touts feats in education sector



Senior Police Officers admit voices on tape ...Bugri Naabu tells media after in-camera hearing



THE ANCHOR



Korle-Bu hospital wobbles in mismanagement



Educationist rejects Adutwum ...as one of best performing ministers



More communities submerged in Volta