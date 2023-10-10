You are here: HomeNews2023 10 10Article 1859489

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – October 10, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Achieving economic stability: Efficient tax utilisation key ...Prof Bokpin at Graphic Business Twitter(X) Spaces Dialogue

Energy Minister calls for sub-regional energy transition policy

Property rate portal accrues GHC20 in 3 months

GHANIAN TIMES

Obetsebi Lamptey interchange: Work set to resume at last!

FAO calls for concerted efforts in managing water resources

Sanitation Minister, World Bank team inspect GAMA projects

DAILY GUIDE

Cecilia Dapaah fights OSP

3 workers die in an underground tank

Girlfriend arrested over Kikibees owner's death

THE CHRONICLE

Varsity don scolds A-Plus for tearing NPP letter apart ...censures UTV as well

Yes, I made the right choice ...Adutwum is one of the best appointments - Akufo-Addo