Today at the newsstands – October 10, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Achieving economic stability: Efficient tax utilisation key ...Prof Bokpin at Graphic Business Twitter(X) Spaces Dialogue
Energy Minister calls for sub-regional energy transition policy
Property rate portal accrues GHC20 in 3 months
GHANIAN TIMES
Obetsebi Lamptey interchange: Work set to resume at last!
FAO calls for concerted efforts in managing water resources
Sanitation Minister, World Bank team inspect GAMA projects
DAILY GUIDE
Cecilia Dapaah fights OSP
3 workers die in an underground tank
Girlfriend arrested over Kikibees owner's death
THE CHRONICLE
Varsity don scolds A-Plus for tearing NPP letter apart ...censures UTV as well
Yes, I made the right choice ...Adutwum is one of the best appointments - Akufo-Addo