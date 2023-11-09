Today at the newsstands – November 9, 2023

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
2024 General election: Battle of the north...Bawumia, Mahama on tough turf
THE CHRONICLE
New twist over alleged 1$m stolen cash
Mpraeso MP Okudzeto cross swords over dam spillage
KATH to be transformed under 10m$ facility - Thanks to Otumfuo
Alan takes on Mahama & Bawumia
GHANAIN TIMES
512,336 businesses landed in trouble ...for failing to file annual returns, renewal for 3 years
EPA pushes for prosecutorial powers to punish environmental offences
Attacks on journalists worsening - Oppong Nkrumah
DAILY GUIDE
7 names pop up for Bawumia running mate
NPP flagbearer thanks Otumfuo over Ashanti win
Rowdy scenes in Parliament over dam spillage