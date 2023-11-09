You are here: HomeNews2023 11 09Article 1877786

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 9, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

2024 General election: Battle of the north...Bawumia, Mahama on tough turf

THE CHRONICLE

New twist over alleged 1$m stolen cash

Mpraeso MP Okudzeto cross swords over dam spillage

KATH to be transformed under 10m$ facility - Thanks to Otumfuo

Alan takes on Mahama & Bawumia

GHANAIN TIMES

512,336 businesses landed in trouble ...for failing to file annual returns, renewal for 3 years

EPA pushes for prosecutorial powers to punish environmental offences

Attacks on journalists worsening - Oppong Nkrumah

DAILY GUIDE

7 names pop up for Bawumia running mate

NPP flagbearer thanks Otumfuo over Ashanti win

Rowdy scenes in Parliament over dam spillage