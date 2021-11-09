You are here: HomeNews2021 11 09Article 1397845

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2021

« Prev

Next »

Photos (6)

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major news headlines in the newspapers

Daily Graphic:

* Bullying in schools relic of the past
* Collaborate to tackle sanitation challenges - Lamashegu Chief
* Alternative mining scheme takes off

The Finder:

* Smart Africa, Afriwave partner to advance connectivity and data capacity
* Recruitment of 22,063 health professionals underway-MoH
* Radio presenter in Takoradi granted bail in the sum of GHS 50,000

The Daily Statesman:

* Ghana's bond flop blamed on Sam George
* Gov't is addressing Ketu's tidal wave
* Veep assures gov't concern for Veterans welfare

Ghanaian Times:

* Gov't commits to building defence wall
* President off to Cape Verde to attend swearing-in of President-elect Jose Neves
* 5 Konongo Odumasi SHS students remanded over alleged murder

The Chronicle:

* Ada Luhuor Assemblyman reacts to police report
* Journalist in alleged hoax publication granted bail
* President off to Cape Verde

You may browse through our gallery for photos

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment