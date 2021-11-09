Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2021

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Here are some of the major news headlines in the newspapers



Daily Graphic:



* Bullying in schools relic of the past

* Collaborate to tackle sanitation challenges - Lamashegu Chief

* Alternative mining scheme takes off



The Finder:



* Smart Africa, Afriwave partner to advance connectivity and data capacity

* Recruitment of 22,063 health professionals underway-MoH

* Radio presenter in Takoradi granted bail in the sum of GHS 50,000



The Daily Statesman:



* Ghana's bond flop blamed on Sam George

* Gov't is addressing Ketu's tidal wave

* Veep assures gov't concern for Veterans welfare



Ghanaian Times:



* Gov't commits to building defence wall

* President off to Cape Verde to attend swearing-in of President-elect Jose Neves

* 5 Konongo Odumasi SHS students remanded over alleged murder



The Chronicle:



* Ada Luhuor Assemblyman reacts to police report

* Journalist in alleged hoax publication granted bail

* President off to Cape Verde



