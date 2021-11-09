Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2021

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major news headlines in the newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* Bullying in schools relic of the past
* Collaborate to tackle sanitation challenges - Lamashegu Chief
* Alternative mining scheme takes off
The Finder:
* Smart Africa, Afriwave partner to advance connectivity and data capacity
* Recruitment of 22,063 health professionals underway-MoH
* Radio presenter in Takoradi granted bail in the sum of GHS 50,000
The Daily Statesman:
* Ghana's bond flop blamed on Sam George
* Gov't is addressing Ketu's tidal wave
* Veep assures gov't concern for Veterans welfare
Ghanaian Times:
* Gov't commits to building defence wall
* President off to Cape Verde to attend swearing-in of President-elect Jose Neves
* 5 Konongo Odumasi SHS students remanded over alleged murder
The Chronicle:
* Ada Luhuor Assemblyman reacts to police report
* Journalist in alleged hoax publication granted bail
* President off to Cape Verde
