General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 8, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Self-employed on SNNIT quadruple

NDC will reverse declining economy - Mahama

IMF, World Bank not to blame for Africa's underdevelopment - Tony Oteng-Gyasi

GHANAIAN TIMES

Korea Eximbank-funded projects resume after November

Weija Dam under siege! ...Minister warns encroaches to stay away

GETFUND completes 2,731 projects 2019-2023

DAILY GUIDE

Mahama jabs Nana over Bawumia

2 Ada SHS students drown in Volta river

1,105 workers benefitted from rent assistance scheme

THE CHRONICLE

Adutwum tipped to partner Bawumia ...as running mate for 2024

Review 'nuisance taxes' - GFL tells gov't ahead of 2024 budget

Gov't committed to institutionalizing media support programmes - KON