Today at the newsstands – November 8, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC
Self-employed on SNNIT quadruple
NDC will reverse declining economy - Mahama
IMF, World Bank not to blame for Africa's underdevelopment - Tony Oteng-Gyasi
GHANAIAN TIMES
Korea Eximbank-funded projects resume after November
Weija Dam under siege! ...Minister warns encroaches to stay away
GETFUND completes 2,731 projects 2019-2023
DAILY GUIDE
Mahama jabs Nana over Bawumia
2 Ada SHS students drown in Volta river
1,105 workers benefitted from rent assistance scheme
THE CHRONICLE
Adutwum tipped to partner Bawumia ...as running mate for 2024
Review 'nuisance taxes' - GFL tells gov't ahead of 2024 budget
Gov't committed to institutionalizing media support programmes - KON